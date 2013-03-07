NEW YORK, March 6 Four months after losing the
presidential election to Barack Obama, Mitt Romney is joining
his son's investment firm, a Romney adviser said on Wednesday.
Romney, last year's Republican presidential nominee, will
serve as chairman of the executive committee at Solamere
Capital, said the adviser, who asked not to be identified. A
formal announcement is expected later this week. The move was
first reported by NBC News.
Romney's son, Tagg Romney, co-founded Solamere in 2008 with
Eric Scheuermann and Spencer Zwick, Mitt Romney's finance
chairman in his 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns.
Mitt Romney co-founded the private equity firm Bain Capital
before serving as Massachusetts governor.
(Reporting By Edith Honan in New York and Timothy McLaughlin in
Boston; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Peter Cooney)