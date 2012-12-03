BOSTON Dec 3 Former U.S. Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney on Monday joined the board of
U.S. hotel company Marriott International Inc, in one of
his first public moves since his unsuccessful bid to unseat
Democratic President Barack Obama.
The move marks a return to a post Romney held twice over the
past two decades, when he worked closely with members of
Marriott family, who share his Mormon faith and have
longstanding family ties. Indeed, Willard Mitt Romney is named
after J. Willard Marriott, founder of the hotel chain.
"We will benefit from his tremendous energy and capability
to guide long-term success in an increasingly complex business
environment," said Marriott executive chairman J.W. Marriott
Jr., in a statement.
Romney, a former private equity executive, served on the
Marriott board from 1993 until 2002, when he stepped down before
becoming governor of Massachusetts and again from January 2009
to January 2011 before officially kicking off his bid for the
presidency.
While his election bid failed, Romney last week made it to
White House when Obama invited him for a private lunch. Romney
has kept out of the public eye since Election Day on Nov. 6,
though he was photographed last month visiting Disneyland in
California with some of his grandchildren.
Brothers J.W. Marriott and Richard Marriott each donated $1
million to Romney's campaign, according to Federal Election
Committee records.