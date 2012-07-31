* Republican in Poland on final leg of foreign tour
* Romney dodges questions about his gaffes
* Aide says Romney has habit of speaking his mind
By Steve Holland and Chris Borowski
WARSAW, July 31 U.S. Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney wrapped up a gaffe-filled European tour on
Tuesday dismissing criticism he had undermined his attempt to
present himself as a replacement for President Barack Obama on
the world stage as one of his aides lost his cool with the
media.
Romney's European tour was meant to burnish his foreign
policy credentials but has instead generated embarrassing
headlines after he offended the British by questioning their
readiness to host the Olympics and the Palestinians by
suggesting they were culturally inferior to the Israelis.
In an interview with Fox News, Romney said reporters were
allowing themselves to be diverted from woes in the U.S. economy
and the substance of his own trip, in which he sided strongly
with Israel and raised questions about Russian backsliding on
democracy.
"I realise that there will be some ... who are far more
interested in finding something to write about that is unrelated
to the economy, to geopolitics, to the threat of war, to the
reality of conflict in Afghanistan today, to a nuclearization of
Iran," he said.
Romney studiously avoided making any off-the-cuff comments
to the media on Tuesday however, and, after laying a wreath at
the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, ignored shouted
questions from reporters keen to get his take on his trip.
"Governor Romney, are you concerned about some of the
mishaps on your trip?" shouted one.
"Governor Romney do you have a statement for the
Palestinians?" shouted another.
Ignoring the questions, Romney strode back to his motorcade
vehicle as an aide admonished members of the press. "Shove it,"
the aide, Rick Gorka, told reporters.
In footage broadcast on Polish television, a voice could be
heard telling reporters it was not appropriate to shout
questions so close to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, "a holy
site for the Polish people" and that reporters should "show some
respect".
On the London leg of his trip, the former governor of the
state of Massachusetts drew derision from the British press
after questioning whether the city was ready to host the
Olympics.
On the next stopover in Israel, he angered Palestinian
leaders by calling Jerusalem the Israeli capital and saying
cultural differences had made Israel more successful
economically than the Palestinians.
Stuart Stevens, a senior Republican strategist, said on
Tuesday that if some groups had taken exception to Romney on the
tour it was because he spoke his mind - a quality that could
work in his favour in the election campaign.
"I think people like that. I think that this idea that you
have to not speak your mind is something that's not very
appealing to people," said Stevens.
CRITICISM OF RUSSIA, PRAISE FOR POLAND
In Poland, Romney, stuck to the script, saying Russia was
faltering in its transition to democracy, while hailing former
Soviet satellite Poland as a beacon of freedom that the rest of
the world should follow.
In a speech in the library of Warsaw University, Romney
named a number of countries he said were guilty of repressing
democracy.
"Unfortunately, there are parts of the world today where the
desire to be free is met with brutal oppression," Romney said,
listing the Moscow-allied state of Belarus, the Syrian
leadership, and Venezuela's leader Hugo Chavez.
"And in Russia, once-promising advances toward a free and
open society have faltered," he said in a speech that was met
with polite applause from his audience of academics and junior
government officials.
Romney has previously said that Russia is "without question
our No. 1 geopolitical foe". The Kremlin has opposed the
expansion of NATO into its sphere of influence and the West has
accused it of mistreating political opponents.
Romney had warm words for his host, Poland, evoking its
struggles two decades ago to bring down the Iron Curtain.
Its efforts since then to embrace small government and a
market economy - the same model he says is needed to revive
spluttering U.S. growth - were praiseworthy, he added.
"In the 1980s, when other nations doubted that political
tyranny could ever be faced down or overcome, the answer was,
'Look to Poland'," Romney said. "And today, as some wonder about
the way forward out of economic recession and fiscal crisis, the
answer is to 'Look to Poland' once again."
However, Poland's Solidarity movement, that helped topple
Communism, distanced itself from Romney's visit, saying he had
supported attacks on unions in his own country.
Romney has pledged not to criticise President Obama from
foreign soil, but his comments in Poland - as during the Israel
leg of his tour - appeared designed to highlight differences in
the candidates' approach to foreign policy.
Obama has put emphasis on a "reset" in previously fraught
relations with the Kremlin. That left some in Poland - which has
a bitter history of occupation by its eastern neighbour -
feeling Washington was overlooking old allies in Warsaw for the
sake of a better relationship with Russia.
"I believe it is critical to stand by those who have stood
by America," Romney said in his speech.
Romney has run a fairly smooth campaign in the United States
by sticking closely to a message that the U.S. economy under
Obama has faltered with 8.2 percent unemployment.
On foreign issues, however, his performance has been less
smooth, drawing criticism from the Obama camp that he is not
ready to be U.S. commander in chief.