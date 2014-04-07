April 6 Actor Mickey Rooney, the pint-sized
screen dynamo of the 1930s and 1940s best known for his
boy-next-door role in the Andy Hardy movies, died on Sunday at
93, the TMZ celebrity website reported.
Rooney, who was one of the biggest box office stars of the
movies' studio era, had been ill for some time, TMZ said. It did
not give a cause of death and a spokesman was not immediately
available for comment.
Rooney, who spent almost his entire life in show business,
teamed up with Judy Garland in the 1939 movie muscial "Babes in
Arms." He also starred with Elizabeth Taylor in 1944's "National
Velvet," which launched Taylor's career.
Rooney was best known for his role as Andy Hardy, the
popular all-American teenager, which he portrayed in about 20
movies.
Rooney was married eight times, the first time to screen
beauty Ava Gardner. Asked once if he would marry all his eight
wives again, he said, "Absolutely. I loved every one of them."
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Kevin Gray and Michael
Perry)