* Child star became solid character actor late in career
* Rooney's eight wives included actress Ava Gardner
* Fans loved his on-screen chemistry with Judy Garland
By Bill Trott
April 6 Actor Mickey Rooney, who became the
United States' biggest movie star while still a brash teenager
in the 1930s and later a versatile character actor in a career
that spanned 10 decades, died on Sunday, Los Angeles authorities
said. He was 93.
Rooney, who developed a reputation as a hard-partying,
off-screen brat in his heyday and married eight times, died at
his home in Studio City, the Los Angeles County Department of
Coroner said, citing the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).
Coroner's office watch commander Larry Dietz said the LAPD
informed the office that Rooney died at home on Sunday of
natural causes.
Representatives for Rooney were not immediately available
for comment.
"He was undoubtedly the most talented actor that ever lived.
There was nothing he couldn't do," actress Margaret O'Brien
said in a statement.
She said she had worked recently with Rooney on a film, "The
Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr. Hyde," and he "was as great as
ever" during the filming.
Actress Rose Marie, a long-time friend, said he was one of
the greatest talents show business had ever had. "I shall miss
him and the world shall miss him," she said in a statement.
Rooney was an entertainer almost from the day he was born in
New York on Sept. 23, 1920. His parents, Joe Yule Sr. and Nell,
had a vaudeville act and Joe Jr., as he was known then, was not
yet 2 years old when he became a part of it, appearing in a
miniature tuxedo.
As he grew older, Rooney added dancing and joke-telling to
his stage repertoire before landing his first film role - a
cigar-smoking little person in the silent short "Not to Be
Trusted."
After his parents split, Rooney and his mother moved to
California where she steered him into a movie career. He was
about 7 when he was cast as the title character in the "Mickey
McGuire" series of film shorts that ran from 1927 to 1934. Nell
even had his name changed to Mickey McGuire before changing the
last name again to Rooney when he began getting other roles.
As a teenager, Rooney was cute, diminutive - he topped out
at 5 feet 2 inches (1.6 meters) - and bursting with hammy
energy. Those attributes served him well when he was cast as the
wide-eyed, wise-cracking Andy Hardy in a series of films that
would give movie-goers a brief opportunity to forget the
lingering woes of the Great Depression in the late 1930s.
"KID" OSCAR
The first "Andy Hardy" film, "A Family Affair" in 1937,
became a surprise hit and led to a series of 16, with Rooney's
character becoming the main focus and helping make him the
biggest box-office attraction of 1939 and 1940. The Hardy films
were wholesome, sentimental comedies in which Andy would often
learn a valuable lesson from his wise father, Judge Hardy.
In 1938, Rooney and Deanna Durbin received miniature Academy
Awards for juveniles.
"Call him cocky and brash but he has the sort of exuberant
talent that keeps your eyes on the screen," the New York Times
said of Rooney in a 1940 review.
It was in "Love Finds Andy Hardy" that he first worked with
Judy Garland, who was on the verge of superstardom herself with
"The Wizard of Oz."
They made two more Hardy movies together and in 1939 were
cast together in "Babes in Arms," a Busby Berkeley musical about
two struggling young entertainers that earned Rooney, then 19,
an Academy Award nomination.
Movie-goers loved the lively "let's put on a show!"
chemistry that Rooney and Garland brought to the screen. They
were paired again in "Girl Crazy" in 1943.
"We weren't just a team, we were magic," Rooney said in a
stage show about his life.
Rooney proved he could handle serious roles, too, with a
notable performance in 1938 in "Boys Town" as a troubled kid
helped out by a kindly priest played by Spencer Tracy.
He picked up another Oscar nomination for "The Human Comedy"
in 1943 and starred with Elizabeth Taylor in "National Velvet"
in 1944.
Off the screen, the young Rooney was the Justin Bieber of
his time. His fame, money, gambling, lust and mercurial nature
were problems for the MGM studio, which did not like seeing its
young star sully his reputation and box-office potential.
"FOURTEEN FOR 30 YEARS"
The studio assigned a full-time staffer to keep Rooney out
of trouble but his antics still frequently ended up in gossip
columns. MGM was greatly upset when Rooney, 21, married Ava
Gardner, then a 19-year-old aspiring actress, in 1942. The
marriage lasted barely a year.
From 1939 to 1941 Rooney had ranked as the top U.S. male
box-office attraction. After he returned from serving the
military as an entertainer during World War Two, the public was
growing weary of seeing him play teenagers and he would have to
retool his career.
"I was a 14-year-old boy for 30 years," he once said.
After the rush of stardom, Rooney was battered by a stalled
career, drug and gambling addictions, bad marriages, a failed
production company and the deep financial problems they caused.
He lost his hair and grew paunchy as he aged but he persevered.
"I'm a ham who wants to be a small part of anything," he
told the Times.
He took small parts, worked in lesser movies and tried a
couple of television shows. He picked up two more Oscar
nominations for 1956's "The Bold and the Brave" and "The Black
Stallion" in 1979.
In 1979 he also broke through on Broadway, harking back to
his vaudeville beginnings with "Sugar Babies," a burlesque-style
revue with MGM tap dancer Ann Miller in which he sang, danced
and dressed in drag. He said the role saved him from being "a
famous has-been."
"The American public is my family," Rooney said. "I've had
fun with them all my life."
Rooney won an Emmy and a Golden Globe in 1982 for the TV
movie "Bill," playing a mentally handicapped man trying to live
on his own. He was given a lifetime achievement Oscar in 1983.
In 1978 he found a lasting marriage with country singer Jan
Chamberlin. In his late 80s they toured the country with a
song-and-dance act.
Rooney, who had five sons and five daughters, told a U.S.
Senate committee on aging that he had been emotionally and
financially abused by family members. He later said Christopher
Aber, Chamberlin's son, had deprived him of food and medicine,
prevented him from leaving the house and meddled in his
financial affairs.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson and Chris Michaud; Editing by Kevin
Gray and Paul Tait)