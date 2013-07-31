By Joseph Lichterman
| DETROIT, July 31
DETROIT, July 31 The factory where "Rosie the
Riveter" helped build bombers during World War Two and became a
symbol for women contributing to the war effort outside the home
has been given a two-month lease on life while a campaign tries
to raise $8 million to save it from a wrecking ball.
The Willow Run Bomber Plant campaign, founded by the
Michigan Aerospace Foundation and the Yankee Air Museum, has
until October 1 to find the money that will allow it to separate
and preserve a small part of the Willow Run plant in Ypsilanti
Township, about 40 miles west of Detroit.
The idea is to relocate an air museum to the site, which is
adjacent to Willow Run Airport.
The property is held by the Revitalizing Auto Communities
Environmental Response trust (RACER), which was created to sell
real estate that was given up by General Motors Co during
its 2009 bankruptcy proceedings. GM built transmissions there
after the war.
The Willow Run Bomber Plant campaign said it has raised more
than $4.5 million. The initial funding deadline was August 1,
but the extension was granted because it would not interfere
with the planned demolition of the factory, said Bruce Rasher,
redevelopment manager for the RACER trust.
"We're very hopeful that the Yankee Air Museum is successful
in their efforts," Rasher said. "If they are, there will be a
small piece of history preserved at the site in conjunction with
what we expect will be a state-of-the-art manufacturing and
research facility."
ROSIE STEPS INTO HISTORY
Rosie the Riveter was introduced to the world in a song by
the same name that was recorded by big band leader Kay Kyser.
American illustrator Norman Rockwell further immortalized Rosie
on the May 29, 1943 cover of the Saturday Evening Post.
Rosie the Riveter was promoted by the U.S. government as a
way of bringing women out of their homes and into the factories
that were building planes, tanks and armaments for the United
States and its allies.
She was depicted on posters and other war-era literature and
products with her right arm flexed to show muscle and her hair
tucked under a red print scarf. Rosie's message was clear:
American women were ready and able to fill jobs that had been
done by men who had gone to war.
The character found human counterparts on assembly lines all
over the United States. According to the Ford Motor Co,
which built and operated the Willow Run factory, the song was
inspired by Rosalind P. Walter, but one of Ford's workers, Rose
Will Monroe, became most closely associated with the fictional
Rosie.
Monroe was a riveter at the Willow Run Aircraft Factory,
where thousands of B-24 Liberator bombers were built. According
to Ford, Monroe best fit the song's description of Rosie and so
she was asked to star in a promotional film about the war effort
at home. The rest is, well, history.
One of the most highly recognizable characters to emerge
from the World War Two era, Rosie's "can do" image is still
widely reproduced.
After the war, the Kaiser-Frazer Corp bought the plant, then
sold it to General Motors in 1953.
FLYING FORTRESS RISES FOR THE CAUSE
Rasher declined to provide a time frame for when the trust
might sell the site or to name any companies looking at it.
Earlier in July, to drum up media coverage, local reporters
were given a ride on the Yankee Air Museum's historic B-17
"Yankee Lady" Flying Fortress bomber.
If the campaign meets its fundraising goal, it would
preserve 175,000 square feet of the 4 million-square-foot
facility. The southeast section of the factory, where planes
were driven off the assembly line through towering bay doors,
would be saved, said Dennis Norton, founder of the Yankee Air
Museum.
Norton said the RACER trust has worked closely with the
campaign, even reconfiguring some of its engineering and
demolition plans to save the museum about $2 million.
He said the effort to preserve the plant was drawing
attention to Detroit's wartime production efforts, when the city
was known as the "Arsenal of Democracy." Detroit is facing a
financial crisis so severe that it has filed for bankruptcy
protection.
"It is a bright spot in all the stuff that's going on in
Detroit right now," Norton said.