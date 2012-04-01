U.S. ultra-marathon runner Micah True was found dead on Saturday in the rugged New Mexico wilderness, four days after going missing, police said.

True was discovered in the mountainous Gila National Forest in southwest New Mexico, near the Arizona border, early Saturday evening, said Tom Bemis of the New Mexico State Police. There were no obvious signs of injury on his body, police said.

A medical examiner was en route to the area. True's body is likely to only be retrieved on Sunday due to the rugged terrain.

Nicknamed "Caballo Blanco," or White Horse, True became a celebrity after he was featured in the best-selling non-fiction book "Born to Run" by Christopher McDougall.

True left the Wilderness Lodge and Hot Springs, four miles (6.5 km) from the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument, on Tuesday for a 12-mile (19-km) run carrying a water bottle and wearing shorts and a t-shirt. He left his dog at the lodge.

The lodge owner notified authorities on Wednesday that True had not returned. Police then launched a massive search, with 60 people combing through 200,000 acres of steep canyons and shallow rivers in the high desert.

True, who split his time between Boulder, Colorado and the northern Mexican town of Urique, was the race director for the Copper Canyon Ultra Marathon, a roughly 50-mile (80-km) race that drew a dedicated group of runners to northwestern Mexico.

In January, True wrote on his Facebook page: "If I were to be remembered for anything at all, I would want that to be that I am/was authentic. No Mas (No More). Run Free!"

