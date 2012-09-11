BRIEF-Cabot Microelectronics declares quarterly cash dividend
* Cabot Microelectronics Corporation declares quarterly cash dividend
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Eric Cantor on Tuesday said that he does not see adequate support emerging to pass legislation upgrading American trade relations with Russia.
"Unfortunately, we don't see the bipartisan coalition we need to pass it," Cantor told reporters. He added that House Republicans were continuing to work with Senate leaders to try to find support for the measure.
June 6 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.