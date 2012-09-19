* McCain blasts Russian decision as 'insult to the United
States'
* Despite 'reset,' U.S., Russia divided on Syria, Iran,
missile defense
* Analysts suggest step may be part of wider crackdown on
dissent
By Arshad Mohammed
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 Russia has forced the United
States to close its aid mission in Moscow, the U.S. government
said on Tuesday, in a blow to U.S. efforts to improve ties and a
step that may aid the Kremlin's crackdown on pro-democracy
groups.
Russia gave the U.S. Agency for International Development
(USAID) until Oct. 1 to cease operations after two decades and
more than $2.6 billion spent to combat disease, protect the
environment, strengthen civil society and modernize the economy.
In announcing the decision to close down the USAID operation
in Russia, the State Department suggested the Russian government
- which is earning high levels of oil revenues - felt that it
should no longer be the recipient of such foreign aid.
Analysts also suggested a political motive: reducing foreign
support for Russian groups that promote democracy and the rule
of law but that are viewed with deep suspicion by the Kremlin.
Vladimir Putin, who served eight years as president until
2008 and then four years as prime minister, took office in May
for a third presidential term after winning nearly two thirds of
the vote in an election international monitors say was skewed in
his favor.
In a sign of his reluctance to brook dissent, Putin has
pushed through new laws to raise fines for protesters, stiffen
punishments for defamation and put new controls on
foreign-funded campaign groups.
"Russian authorities have made clear for the better part of
a decade that they see Russia as a great power and a provider of
assistance, not a recipient," said Matthew Rojansky of the
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
"Add to that tension over the pre- and post-election
protests, which the Kremlin alleges were orchestrated by
U.S.-funded NGOs (non-governmental organizations), plus the deep
disagreement over U.S. democracy-promotion activities in the
Middle East, and you can see why Russia may have taken this
decision now," he added.
While U.S. President Barack Obama came into office seeking a
"reset" in relations with Russia that bore some fruit, including
a 2010 arms-control treaty, the two nations disagree on issues
from the violence in Syria and Iran's nuclear program to U.S.
plans to build a missile defense shield and the Arab Spring.
In announcing the decision, the State Department said USAID
will continue to promote democracy and civil society despite no
longer having an office in Russia. A U.S. government official
said that the decision to close down the office would affect 13
U.S. diplomats and 60 local Russian employees.
"The United States recently received the Russian
government's decision to end USAID activities in the Russian
Federation," department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said in a
written statement.
"While USAID's physical presence in Russia will come to an
end, we remain committed to supporting democracy, human rights,
and the development of a more robust civil society in Russia and
look forward to continuing our cooperation with Russian
non-governmental organizations," Nuland added.
Russian groups most affected include GOLOS, which monitors
the conduct of elections, and Memorial, a human rights watchdog.
'FINGER IN THE EYE' FOR OBAMA ADMINISTRATION?
"The Russian government's decision to end all USAID
activities in the country is an insult to the United States and
a finger in the eye of the Obama Administration," Senator John
McCain, an Arizona Republican, said in a statement.
"There should be no confusion as to why this decision was
made: an increasingly autocratic government in Russia wants to
limit the ability of its own citizens to freely and willingly
work with American partners on the promotion of human rights,
democracy, and the rule of law in Russia," he added.
A senior Obama administration official voiced regret at the
Russian decision.
"We lament the fact that we will not be able to do the work
that we have been doing," said the official, who spoke on
condition of anonymity, adding that the U.S. government would
look for ways to support its policies activities in Russia.
USAID has a 2012 budget in Russia almost $50 million, more
than half of which is spent on human rights and democracy work.
About 40 percent of the overall funding goes directly to Russian
organizations.