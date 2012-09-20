WASHINGTON, Sept 20 The United States said on
Thursday it has asked Russia for more time to end the U.S.
Agency for International Development's work in the country after
Russian authorities gave them until Oct. 1 to close the
operation.
State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland declined to say
how much time the United States wanted to comply with Russia's
decision, which analysts regarded as part of the Kremlin's wider
crackdown on pro-democracy groups.
Nuland told reporters the United States promised Russia
"there will be no new contracting, no new programming, as of
Oct. 1, but we have also asked for some time to wind down the
mission, to conclude the programs that we have underway."
Russia gave USAID until Oct. 1 to cease operations after two
decades and more than $2.6 billion spent to combat disease,
protect the environment, strengthen civil society and modernize
the economy.
Vladimir Putin, who served eight years as president and a
further four years as prime minister, took office in May for a
third presidential term after winning nearly two-thirds of the
vote in an election monitors say was skewed in his favor.
In a sign of his reluctance to brook dissent, Putin has
pushed through new laws to raise fines for protesters, stiffen
punishments for defamation and put new controls on
foreign-funded campaign groups.
In announcing the decision on Tuesday, the State Department
said USAID will continue to promote democracy and civil society
despite no longer having an office in Russia. A U.S. government
official said that the decision to close down the office would
affect 13 U.S. diplomats and 60 local Russian employees.
Nuland said Clinton had written a letter to Russian Foreign
Minster Sergei Lavrov "expressing regret that these programs
were going to end ... and making clear that we would, as I said,
cease new contracting but that we needed a little time."
USAID has a 2012 budget in Russia almost $50 million, more
than half of which is spent on human rights and democracy work.
About 40 percent of the overall funding goes directly to Russian
organizations.