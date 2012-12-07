(Corrects to add dropped word "not" in second paragraph)
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO Dec 7 Russia wants U.S. pork and beef
exported to that country to be tested and certified free of the
feed additive ractopamine, the U.S. Meat Export Federation said
on Friday.
USMEF said that since the U.S. Department of Agriculture did
not have a testing and certification program in place for
ractopamine, the Russian requirement could effectively halt U.S.
pork and beef exports to the country by Saturday.
The federation said that more than 210 shipping containers
of U.S. pork and beef valued at more than $20 million were
currently on their way to Russia.
"...this new requirement effectively means that the Russian
market will be closed to pork and beef exports beginning this
Saturday (December 8)," the federation said in an email to
members that was obtained by Reuters.
USMEF spokesman Joe Schuele confirmed the email.
"The deadline is concerning because of an inability to meet
this paperwork requirement," said Schuele.
A USDA spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
The email said chief U.S. agricultural trade negotiator Isi
Siddiqui and White House international economic affairs advisor
Michael Froman were expected to travel to Moscow next week to
press the Russian government to postpone the implementation of
its requirement.
The Russian move comes on the heels of the U.S. Senate
approving legislation to punish Russian human rights violators
as part of a broader bill to expand bilateral trade.
Commerce Department data showed that the United States has
exported 213.681 million pounds of pork to Russia so far this
year. In 2011, exports to Russia totaled 190.931 million
pounds. Russia is the sixth biggest buyer of U.S. pork.
