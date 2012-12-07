WASHINGTON Dec 7 The United States has asked
Russia to suspend immediately a new requirement that U.S. meat
products be tested and certified free of the feed additive
ractopamine, a USDA official said on Friday.
Instead, the U.S. government has offered to have further
technical talks with Moscow on the safety of the drug, typically
used to promote leanness in pigs.
A U.S. meat exporters' group said on Friday that Moscow's
unexpected testing requirement could halt beef and pork exports
as early as Saturday if not reversed, because the USDA has no
testing and certification program in place for ractopamine.