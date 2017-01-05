By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 5 Senior U.S. intelligence
officials will testify in Congress on Thursday on Russia's
alleged cyber attacks during the 2016 election campaign, even as
President-elect Donald Trump casts doubt on intelligence
agencies' findings that Moscow orchestrated the hacks.
The hearings come a day before Trump is due to be briefed by
intelligence agency chiefs on hacks that targeted the Democratic
Party.
Trump is heading for a conflict over the issue with
Democrats and fellow Republicans in Congress, many of whom are
wary of Moscow and distrust the New York businessman's praise of
Russian President Vladimir Putin and efforts to heal the rift
between the United States and Russia.
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, National
Security Agency Director Mike Rogers and Undersecretary of
Defense for Intelligence Marcel Lettre are expected to appear
before the Senate Armed Services Committee, which is chaired by
Republican John McCain, a vocal critic of Putin.
Their testimony on cyber threats facing the United States
will come a week after President Barack Obama ordered the
expulsion of 35 Russian suspected spies and imposed sanctions on
two Russian intelligence agencies over their alleged involvement
in hacking U.S. political groups in the 2016 election.
U.S. intelligence agencies say Russia was behind hacks into
Democratic Party organizations and operatives before the
presidential election, a conclusion supported by several private
cybersecurity firms. Moscow denies the hacking allegations.
U.S. intelligence officials have also said the Russian cyber
attacks aimed to help Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton in
the Nov. 8 election. Several Republicans acknowledge Russian
hacking during the election but have not linked it to an effort
to help Trump win.
Documents stolen from the Democratic National Committee and
John Podesta, Clinton's campaign manager, were leaked to the
media in advance of the election, embarrassing the Clinton
campaign.
In a tweet on Wednesday, Trump said: "(WikiLeaks founder)
Julian Assange said 'a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta' -
why was DNC so careless? Also said the Russians did not give him
the info!"
Trump also quoted Assange as telling Fox News that U.S.
media coverage of the matter was "very dishonest."
He and top advisers believe Democrats are trying to
delegitimize his election victory by accusing Russian
authorities of helping him.
FIRMER RESPONSE URGED
Some lawmakers, including McCain, said a firmer response was
needed to check Russian aggression in cyberspace and elsewhere.
He is among a handful of Republicans to join Democrats in
pushing for a special committee to investigate Russia's
political hacking, although that effort has lost traction in the
face of opposition from Republican leaders in Congress.
Obama instructed U.S. intelligence agencies last month to
conduct a full review of the election hacks. That review could
be completed and delivered to Obama as soon as Thursday, said
sources familiar with the matter.
Five Democratic senators introduced legislation on Wednesday
calling for the creation of an independent, nonpartisan
commission to investigate Russian interference in the election.
Trump has also nominated people seen as friendly toward
Moscow to senior administration posts, including secretary of
state nominee Rex Tillerson, who while Exxon Mobil chief
executive, was awarded the Order of Friendship, a Russian state
honor, by Putin in 2013.
Rogers, the NSA chief, visited the president-elect in New
York in November and is among a handful of people being
considered by Trump to succeed the retiring Clapper as U.S. spy
chief, in addition to former Republican Senator Dan Coats,
according to sources familiar with the matter.
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will also hold a
closed-door hearing on Thursday to examine Russia's alleged
hacking and harassment of U.S. diplomats.
(Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Mark Hosenball
in Washington; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Peter Cooney)