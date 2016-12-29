U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) meets Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov during a bilateral meeting at the sidelines of the ASEAN foreign ministers meeting in Vientiane, Laos July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/Files

MOSCOW Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that if the United States imposed new sanctions on Russia over hacking allegations it would be an attempt to disrupt possible cooperation between the two countries, the RIA news agency reported.

The Obama administration is expected to announce on Thursday a series of retaliatory measures against Moscow for allegedly hacking into Democratic Party organisations ahead of the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election.

RIA also quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying it thought any new sanctions could be reversed by Donald Trump, who will succeed Barack Obama as president in January.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Denis Pinchuk)