WASHINGTON Jan 6 The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Friday designated U.S. election infrastructure as critical infrastructure, widening the options the government has to protect elections from cyber attacks.

Election infrastructure includes polling places, centralized vote tabulations locations, voter registration databases and voting machines, DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson said in a statement.

The designation follows the release of a U.S. intelligence report accusing the Russian government of hacking Democratic Party computers in an effort to help Republican Donald Trump win the U.S. presidency.

