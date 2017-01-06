WASHINGTON Jan 6 The U.S. Department of
Homeland Security on Friday designated U.S. election
infrastructure as critical infrastructure, widening the options
the government has to protect elections from cyber attacks.
Election infrastructure includes polling places, centralized
vote tabulations locations, voter registration databases and
voting machines, DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson said in a statement.
The designation follows the release of a U.S. intelligence
report accusing the Russian government of hacking Democratic
Party computers in an effort to help Republican Donald Trump win
the U.S. presidency.
