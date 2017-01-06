Jan 6 A declassified report by U.S. intelligence
agencies said Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an
effort to help Donald Trump's electoral chances by discrediting
Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential campaign.
The following quotes are some highlights of the report,
which was drafted by the Central Intelligence Agency, the
Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Security
Agency, and released on Friday:
- "Russian efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential
election represent the most recent expression of Moscow's
longstanding desire to undermine the U.S.-led liberal democratic
order, but these activities demonstrated a significant
escalation in directness, level of activity, and scope of effort
compared to previous operations."
- "We assess Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an
influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the U.S. presidential
election. Russia's goals were to undermine public faith in the
U.S. democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm
her electability and potential presidency. We further assess
Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference
for President-elect Trump. We have high confidence in these
judgments."
- "We also assess Putin and the Russian Government aspired
to help President-elect Trump's election chances when possible
by discrediting Secretary Clinton and publicly contrasting her
unfavorably to him. All three agencies agree with this judgment.
CIA and FBI have high confidence in this judgment; NSA has
moderate confidence."
- "Moscow's approach evolved over the course of the campaign
based on Russia's understanding of the electoral prospects of
the two main candidates. When it appeared to Moscow that
Secretary Clinton was likely to win the election, the Russian
influence campaign began to focus more on undermining her future
presidency."
- "We did not make an assessment of the impact that Russian
activities had on the outcome of the 2016 election."
- "Further information has come to light since Election Day
that, when combined with Russian behavior since early November
2016, increases our confidence in our assessments of Russian
motivations and goals."
- "Moscow's influence campaign followed a Russian messaging
strategy that blends covert intelligence operations - such as
cyber activity - with overt efforts by Russian Government
agencies, state-funded media, third-party intermediaries, and
paid social media users or 'trolls'."
- "Russia's intelligence services conducted cyber operations
against targets associated with the 2016 US presidential
election, including targets associated with both major U.S.
political parties."
- "We assess with high confidence that Russian military
intelligence (General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate or
GRU) used the Guccifer 2.0 persona and DCLeaks.com to release
U.S. victim data obtained in cyber operations publicly and in
exclusives to media outlets and relayed material to WikiLeaks."
- "We assess with high confidence that the GRU relayed
material it acquired from the DNC and senior Democratic
officials to WikiLeaks. Moscow most likely chose WikiLeaks
because of its self-proclaimed reputation for authenticity.
Disclosures through WikiLeaks did not contain any evident
forgeries."
- "Russia collected on some Republican-affiliated targets
but did not conduct a comparable disclosure campaign."
- "Russian intelligence obtained and maintained access to
elements of multiple U.S. state or local electoral boards. DHS
(Department of Homeland Security) assesses that the types of
systems Russian actors targeted or compromised were not involved
in vote tallying."
- "We assess Moscow will apply lessons learned from its
Putin-ordered campaign aimed at the U.S. presidential election
to future influence efforts worldwide, including against U.S.
allies and their election processes."
- "Immediately after Election Day, we assess Russian
intelligence began a spearphishing campaign targeting U.S.
Government employees and individuals associated with U.S. think
tanks and NGOs in national security, defense, and foreign policy
fields. This campaign could provide material for future
influence efforts as well as foreign intelligence collection on
the incoming administration's goals and plans."
