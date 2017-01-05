BRIEF-UK's CMA says Vodafone-Capita confirm that merger is abandoned
* Capita and Vodafone have confirmed that they have abandoned the transaction, the CMA has decided not to make a reference in this case
WASHINGTON Jan 5 Republican U.S. Senator John McCain said on Thursday the goal of the intelligence community's review of Russian hacking and any influence on the 2016 U.S. election is not intended to question the result of the November poll.
He also told a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee on cyber security issues that the panel, which he chairs, intends to hold a series of hearings on the issue during the coming months.
* Tivo - on may 26, co received final initial determination by administrative law judge in co's U.S. ITC case versus various respondents, including Comcast