Chief Strategist & Communications Director for the Republican National Committee Sean Spicer arrives in the lobby of Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, New York, U.S. November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

NEW YORK Donald Trump's spokesman on Thursday rejected media reports that said the Republican president-elect was planning to restructure the nation's intelligence agencies, calling the reports "100 percent false."

"There is no truth to this idea of restructuring the intelligence community infrastructure," Trump spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters in a conference call. "All transition activities are for information gathering purposes and all discussions are tentative."

