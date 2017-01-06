WASHINGTON Jan 6 The White House said on Friday
material used in an NBC report about alleged Russian hacking to
influence the 2016 U.S. election was not leaked by the White
House.
President-elect Donald Trump said earlier on Friday that he
would ask congressional committees to investigate NBC's receipt
of top secret information.
"I certainly feel confident in saying that is not material
that was leaked to the public by the White House," White House
spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing.
(Reporting by Jeff Maso and Susan Heavey; Writing by Mohammad
Zargham; Editing by David Alexander)