WASHINGTON, July 9 Russia presents the greatest
threat to U.S. national security and its behavior is "nothing
short of alarming," Marine General Joseph Dunford, the nominee
to become chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at his
Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday.
"My assessment today, Senator, is that Russia presents the
greatest threat to our national security," said Dunford, the
commandant of the Marine Corps, noting that Russia was a nuclear
power capable of violating allies' sovereignty.
"So if you want to talk about a nation that could pose an
existential threat to the United States, I'd have to point to
Russia. And if you look at their behavior, it's nothing short of
alarming."
Relations between Moscow and the West have plunged to a
post-Cold War low since Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region
last year.
