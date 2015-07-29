By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, July 29 A Russian citizen accused by
U.S. authorities of posing as a banker in New York in order to
spy for his government lost a bid to have the case against him
dismissed on Wednesday.
U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan rejected
Evgeny Buryakov's request to have the charges thrown out, saying
the government's allegations were adequate to support the
indictment.
Buryakov and two other Russians were charged in February
with conspiring to gather economic information on behalf of
Russia's foreign intelligence service known as the SVR.
Buryakov worked at the New York branch of state-owned
Vnesheconombank or VEB but prosecutors claim he was secretly
engaged in covert work for the SVR.
The indictment alleges he was trying to gather intelligence
on potential U.S. sanctions against Russia and U.S. efforts in
the field of alternative energy.
The other two defendants, Igor Sporyshec and Victor
Podobnyy, are no longer in the United States but enjoyed
diplomatic immunity when they were in the country by virtue of
their positions as a trade representative and United Nations
attaché, according to prosecutors.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has called for Buryakov's
release, citing a lack of evidence.
The charges against Buryakov rely on a federal statute that
requires agents of foreign governments to register with the U.S.
Department of Justice.
Scott Hershman, a lawyer for Buryakov, argued on Wednesday
that his client did not need to register as a foreign agent
under an exception to the law, which exempts anyone who is an
"officially and publicly acknowledged and sponsored official or
representative of a foreign government."
"The only question is whether saying he was working for VEB
was the same as saying he was working for the Russian
government," since VEB is state-controlled, Hershman said.
But Berman pointed out that Hershman himself had argued in
the past that VEB was a "freestanding" corporate entity under
Russian law.
"The court finds that the defendant, Mr. Buryakov, does not
qualify for the exemption...and that VEB does not qualify as a
'foreign government,'" Berman said.
He also suggested that Hershman's interpretation would
essentially create a "loophole" that allows foreign governments
to place spies freely in state-owned companies through the
United States.
Berman set a trial date of Dec. 7.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)