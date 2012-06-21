WASHINGTON, June 21 The U.S. Export-Import Bank
on Thursday said it has signed a $1 billion financing
arrangement with Sberbank, Russia's largest financial
institution, to boost exports of U.S. aircraft, energy equipment
and other goods and services to the former Cold War enemy.
The action comes as Russia is the verge of entering the
World Trade Organization and the U.S. Congress is facing a vote
on whether to establish "permanent normal trade relations" by
repealing a 1974 provision that makes favorable U.S. tariff
rates for Russia conditional on the rights of Jews to emigrate.
Major U.S. manufacturers such as Caterpillar and
Boeing, seeing potential new sales to Russia when it
enters the WTO, have been at the front of efforts to persuade
Congress to repeal the so-called Jackson-Vanik amendment.
"This MOU (memorandum of understanding) begins the process
of joint cooperation between Ex-Im and Sberbank," U.S. Ex-Im
Bank President Fred Hochberg said in a statement. "We believe
there are tremendous opportunities for U.S. exporters to sell
into these markets."
Sberbank's chairman Herman Gref added it was the first time
that Sberbank has signed "such a massive agreement" for
cooperation with the Ex-Im Bank.
"This MOU opens new horizons for dynamic growth of trade,
economic and investment cooperation between Russia, CIS (a loose
association of former Soviet republics) and USA. We see great
opportunities, especially for the aviation finance and leasing
sector, and also for infrastructure and energy sectors,
including both conventional and renewable energy," Gref said.
The pact is intended to support up to $1 billion in U.S.
exports for Russia through 2014 through a variety of U.S. Ex-Im
Bank programs.
Those could include direct, medium- and long-term financing
to Sberbank and guarantees and export credit insurance to third
parties lending to finance U.S. export transactions.
The Jackson-Vanik amendment remains on the books even though
Jewish emigration from Russia is no longer regarded as a
problem.
Congress is under pressure to repeal the measure because WTO
rules require members to provide each other their most favorable
market access terms on a non-conditional basis.
U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said on Wednesday he
expected the Russian Duma to soon pass final legislation to
implement its WTO commitments.
That would pave the way for Russia to become a WTO member no
later than August 22, he said.