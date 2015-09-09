NEW YORK, Sept 9 A Texas man who U.S.
authorities said was the central figure in a scheme to illegally
export microelectronic components for use by Russia's military
and spy agencies pleaded guilty on Wednesday.
Alexander Fishenko, a resident of Houston, Texas and dual
U.S.-Russian citizen, pleaded guilty in federal court in
Brooklyn, New York, to all of the charges against him, less than
two weeks before he was set to face trial.
The plea, announced by Acting Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Kelly
Currie, came almost three years after Fishenko and 10 other
individuals were first charged in connection with what
authorities said was an elaborate procurement network.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)