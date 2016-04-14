U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry delivers remarks on trade at an event with the Pacific Council on International Policy in Los Angeles, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON Secretary of State John Kerry was alarmed by video of a simulated attack on a U.S. Navy ship in the Baltic Sea by two Russian warplanes and will raise the incident with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the State Department said on Thursday.

"The secretary was alarmed at seeing the imagery and the reports of these overflights, these passes on the USS Donald Cook," State Department spokesman John Kirby said. "He found it unprofessional, needlessly provocative and indeed dangerous. And I can tell you he will raise it directly with Foreign Minister Lavrov."

