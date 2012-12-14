MOSCOW Dec 14 Russia's lower house of
parliament gave preliminary approval on Friday to a law barring
entry to Americans who violate human rights, a tit-for-tat
response to U.S. legislation against Russian rights violators.
The State Duma overwhelmingly approved the law at the first
of three readings, hours before U.S. President Barack Obama was
expected to sign the U.S. legislation into law. Only two of the
450 Duma deputies voted against the law.
The U.S. legislation is known as the Magnitsky Act after
Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer who died in a Russian jail in 2009.
It will require the United States to refuse visas for Russians
accused of human rights violations and freeze assets they hold
in the United States.
President Vladimir Putin voiced support on Thursday for the
Duma to retaliate with legislation that mirrors the U.S. move,
denying visas to Americans who infringe the rights of Russians
abroad. It would also seize their assets in Russia.
Putin said the U.S. legislation would hurt relations between
Russia and the United States, but called for a measured
response. The law has to go to the upper chamber and needs
Putin's signature before going into effect, but is expected to
pass through the Duma rapidly.