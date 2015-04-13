WASHINGTON, April 13 The United States said on
Monday it has expressed its concerns to Moscow over a Russian
fighter jet's "sloppy" and unsafe intercept of a U.S. spy plane
in international airspace, in the latest sign of tensions
between the two countries.
The incident took place on April 7 over the Baltic Sea, when
a Russian SU-27 Flanker intercepted a U.S. RC-135U
reconnaissance plane and performed what the Pentagon described
as unsafe aerial maneuvers.
Pentagon spokesman Colonel Steve Warren said the Russian
aircraft did a roll in front of the U.S. aircraft and showed its
belly to the pilot to indicate it was armed. Warren said the
Russian pilot risked a collision with the U.S. plane.
"(It's) uncertain why this pilot was such a sloppy aviator.
Could be that he wasn't very well trained. Could be that he
wanted to prove something. Either way, this is a fairly isolated
incident," Warren said.
Relations between the West and Russia have soured as a
result of Moscow's role in the conflict in Ukraine and its
annexation of Crimea, while increased Russian military activity
in the Baltics has added to tensions.
"The unsafe and unprofessional actions of a single pilot
have the potential to unnecessarily escalate tensions between
countries," said Pentagon spokeswoman Eileen Lainez.
In late March, Swedish fighters intercepted four Russian
planes flying in international air space over the Baltic sea
with their transponders turned off.
Warren told reporters the U.S. plane's transponder was
functioning, saying the U.S. plane "was operating in accordance
with international civil aviation rules of flight."
The State Department said the matter was being raised "in
the appropriate official and diplomatic channels."
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chris Reese)