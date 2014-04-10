UPDATE 4-Libya's Sharara, El Feel oilfields restart after pipeline protest
* Libya plans 1.1 mln bpd output by August (Adds force majeure agreement)
WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told his Russian counterpart on Thursday that any oil-for-goods deal Moscow might strike with Iran could run afoul of U.S. sanctions.
"Secretary Lew reiterated our serious concerns regarding reports of a possible deal between Russia and Iran involving oil-for-goods," a Treasury spokesperson said in a statement after Lew met with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.
"He made clear that such a deal ... could trigger sanctions against any entity or individual involved in any related transactions," the spokesperson said. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish)
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 27 Shares in Vale SA slumped the most in two weeks on Thursday, as executives signaled lackluster trends for iron ore prices this year and investors reacted to a first-quarter profit miss with disappointment.