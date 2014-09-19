WASHINGTON, Sept 19 U.S. and Canadian fighter
jets intercepted Russian aircraft that were flying near U.S. and
Canadian air space this week, a military spokesman said on
Friday.
The United States and Russia are increasingly at odds over
Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting for
control of parts of the former Soviet state.
On Wednesday, six Russian aircraft entered the United
States' air defense identification zone (ADIZ), an area beyond
sovereign U.S. airspace, according to a statement from NORAD, a
U.S. and Canadian aerospace command, and U.S. Northern Command
(NORTHCOM).
In response, "two Alaskan-based F-22 fighter jets acting
under the authority of NORAD identified and intercepted two
Russian IL-78 refueling tankers, two Russian Mig-31 fighter jets
and two Russian Bear long-range bombers in the ADIZ, west of
Alaska," the statement said.
On Thursday, Canadian fighter jets intercepted two Russian
Bear long-range bombers in the Canadian ADIZ.
The Russian bombers did not enter the United States' or
Canada's sovereign airspace.
John Cornelio, a spokesman for NORAD and NORTHCOM, said that
such intercepts had happened over 50 times in the last five
years as Russian aircraft conducted exercises.
"We do not see these flights as a threat," he said.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko secured over $50
million in U.S. assistance during a visit to Washington this
week but did not clinch U.S. weapons his soldiers might use to
fight the separatists. Poroshenko also visited Canada this week
and received aid in the form of a C$200 million ($182
million)five-year loan.
