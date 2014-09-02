WASHINGTON, Sept 2 Gazprombank,
Russia's third largest bank and the target of Western sanctions,
has hired two former U.S. senators to lobby on its behalf in
Washington, according to a disclosure form.
Former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott and former Senator
John Breaux were listed as lobbyists for a subsidiary of the
bank, according to a filing in the Senate last week by Squire
Patton Boggs, a law and lobbying firm.
Squire Patton Boggs declined to comment.
The disclosure form said Lott and Breaux would focus their
efforts on banking laws and regulations, "including applicable
sanctions." The disclosure was first reported by the watchdog
group Center for Public Integrity.
Gazprombank is owned in part by Russia's energy company
Gazprom OAO. In July, several countries blocked the
bank from raising long-term capital in Western financial markets
in response to Russia's suspected backing of rebels in eastern
Ukraine.
Lott, a Republican from Mississippi, spent 34 years in
Congress before retiring in 2007. Lott and Breaux, a Democrat
from Louisiana, founded their own lobbying firm, Breaux Lott
Leadership Group, which Patton Boggs acquired in 2010.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Grant McCool)