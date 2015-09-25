Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with farmers as he visits the field camp of the ''Istok-1'' agricultural enterprise in the settlement Shaminka in Rostov region, Russia, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Friday that Washington presented a distorted version of events by saying that President Vladimir Putin had sought to meet U.S. President Barack Obama and said it was the U.S. administration that had proposed the talks.

Obama and Putin are scheduled to meet on Monday after Putin's address to the United Nations at a time of high tension in Europe and the Middle East.

"Details of such preparations are usually not public," Yury Ushakov, the Kremlin adviser, told reporters.

"But since the American side has decided to present its version, which distorts what happened...I will point out straight away that the statement by the White House Press Secretary (Josh) Earnest that the Russian president sought the meeting, repeatedly asked about its organisation, does not correspond to the truth."

Ushakov's comments contradict ones made by U.S. officials on Thursday, with the White House saying the meeting is to be held at Putin's request.

He said the Russian side "expects more tactful and professional attitude to such kinds of subjects from the U.S. partners".

Ushakov also said that Syria would be the main topic of discussion between Putin and Obama and that the two will talk about other issues, including the crisis in Ukraine.

