WASHINGTON, Sept 24 U.S. President Barack Obama
will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week while
both men are in New York for the United Nations General Assembly
at Putin's request, a senior Obama administration official said
on Thursday.
"Given the situations in Ukraine and Syria, despite our
profound differences with Moscow, the president believes that it
would be irresponsible not to test whether we can make progress
through high-level engagement with the Russians," the U.S.
official said.
"President Obama will take advantage of this meeting to
discuss Ukraine, and he will be focused on ensuring Moscow lives
up to the Minsk commitments. This will be the core message of
this bilateral engagement."
