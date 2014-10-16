* Defence minister attacks remarks by U.S. counterpart
* Shoigu says Hagel speech deeply worrying
* Comments follow warning from Putin
MOSCOW, Oct 16 Russian Defence Minister Sergei
Shoigu accused the United States on Thursday of working on
military "scenarios" near Russia's borders that he said were a
source of grave concern.
Interfax news agency quoted Shoigu as expressing surprise at
a speech on Wednesday in which U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel said U.S. armed forces "must deal with a revisionist
Russia - with its modern and capable Army - on NATO's doorstep".
Russia's relations with the West have reached a post-Cold
War low over the conflict in Ukraine, with Moscow denying
accusations that it has supplied weapons and troops to back
pro-Russian separatists in the east of the former Soviet
republic.
"Chuck Hagel's thesis on the necessity for the American army
to 'deal' with 'modern and capable' Russian armed forces on
NATO's doorstep is of grave concern," Shoigu said, according to
Interfax.
"This testifies to the fact that the Pentagon is working on
scenarios for operations at the borders of our country."
Shoigu did not say what he thought the U.S. military was
planning.
Washington has been open about its deployment of additional
troops to Central and Eastern Europe, including Poland and the
Baltic states, on manoeuvres intended to signal its commitment
to nervous NATO allies.
Since the collapse of Communism, NATO has expanded eastward
to take in three former Soviet republics and a clutch of
ex-communist states once dominated by Moscow, in what Russia
views as a serious threat.
Shoigu said an "impartial dialogue" was needed with Russia's
Western partners on all aspects of relations, instead of
"pumping up tension".
His comments marked Moscow's second forceful intervention in
two days on the topic of relations with the United States.
In an interview published on Wednesday, President Vladimir
Putin warned Washington that a "spat between major nuclear
powers" over the Ukraine crisis could threaten global stability,
and said Russia would not be "blackmailed" by Western sanctions.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)