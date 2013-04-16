By Chris Francescani
NEW YORK, April 16 Federal authorities have
charged a prominent New York art dealer and one of Russia's top
reputed mobsters with operating high-stakes gambling rings in
New York and Los Angeles that catered to billionaires, bank
executives, movie stars and professional athletes.
Among 34 people indicted on Tuesday are suspected Russian
organized crime figure Alimzhan Tokhtakhounov, who was charged
in 2002 with plotting to rig sports events at the Salt Lake City
Winter Olympics. Tokhtakhounov remains outside of the United
States, and that case has not gone to trial.
Also charged was Hillel "Helly" Nahmad, a leading
international art dealer and the owner of an exclusive art
gallery that bears his name inside Midtown Manhattan's posh
Carlyle Hotel.
The gallery was raided on Tuesday as part of the
investigation, authorities said.
According to an 83-page indictment unsealed on Tuesday,
Tokhtakhounov ran a sports-betting ring that catered to Russian
oligarchs in the former Soviet Union, and laundered proceeds
through Cyprus banks to the United States.
A second, related operation in New York and Los Angeles
allegedly served wealthy U.S. clients including Hollywood
celebrities, Wall Street executives and professional athletes,
authorities said.
That operation was allegedly run by Nahmad, who was expected
to surrender on Tuesday in Los Angeles, a spokeswoman for
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said.
Tokhtakhounov, according to court documents, used his
reputation as a mobster to "resolve disputes with clients of
high-stakes illegal gambling operation with implicit and
sometimes explicit threats of violence and economic harm."
Tokhtakhounov was indicted by federal authorities in New
York in 2002 on charges that he plotted to rig the Salt Lake
City Winter Olympics pairs figure skating and ice dancing
competitions.
He was arrested that year in Italy, whose highest appeals
court ruled in 2003 against extraditing him to the United
States. He was released by the Italian court.
According to court papers, Tokhtakhounov earned $10 million
in 2011 alone as head of the gambling ring.
He is known in Russia as a "vory v zakone," or a "vor," a
Russian term that translates to "Thief-in-Law" and refers to the
highest echelon of Russian organized crime figures, according to
prosecutors.
A number of defendants in the case, of whom at least 30 were
in custody, were expected to appear in federal court in
Manhattan later on Tuesday. Defense attorneys for those charged
could not immediately be reached.
Tokhtakhounov and three other indicted suspects - Abraham
Mosseri, Donald McCalmont, and William Edler - remain at large
and are wanted by federal officials, said Kelly Langmesser, a
spokesman for the New York field office of the FBI.
None of the rich and famous clients of the alleged ring were
charged or named by authorities on Tuesday. A person who
answered the phone at the Nahmad Gallery in New York declined to
comment on the indictments.
