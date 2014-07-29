(Adds nuclear analyst)
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, July 28 In another sign of
deteriorating relations between the United States and Russia,
the U.S. government said on Monday that Moscow had violated the
Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces treaty, and urged immediate
bilateral talks on the issue.
The Cold War treaty, ratified in 1988, was designed to
eliminate ground-launched cruise missiles with ranges of 500 to
5,500 km (310 to 3,400 miles).
"This is a very serious matter which we have attempted to
address with Russia for some time now," an administration
official said in a statement.
"We encourage Russia to return to compliance with its
obligations under the treaty and to eliminate any prohibited
items in a verifiable manner," the official said.
The official did not describe how Russia violated the
treaty. But the New York Times had reported in January that
Washington informed its NATO partners that Russia had tested a
ground-launched cruise missile.
State Department officials had hinted that a formal
determination that Russia had violated the treaty could be
forthcoming, said Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms
Control Association, a Washington-based research and advocacy
group.
He said the violation would not represent a new military
threat to the United States and its European allies, given
Russia's existing missile arsenal.
But in an interview, Kimball called the infraction
"disturbing."
"It suggests that Russia is moving away from a long
U.S.-Russia tradition of restraining the most dangerous weapons
even as they have serious disagreements on all sorts of issues,"
he said.
The United States notified Russia of its determination and
called for senior-level talks "with the aim of assuring the
United States that Russia will come back into compliance" with
the treaty.
"The United States will, of course, consult with allies on
this matter to take into account the impact of this Russian
violation on our collective security if Russia does not return
to compliance," the official said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney)