WASHINGTON, March 9 President Barack Obama
called Russian President-elect Vladimir Putin on Friday to
congratulate him on his election victory and the two discussed
issues including Iran, Syria and missile defense, according to a
White House statement.
Obama made "reset" of U.S. relations with Russia one of his
top foreign policy priorities after taking office three years
ago. He had a solid working relationship with departing Russian
President Dmitry Medvedev.
"President Obama and President-elect Putin agreed that the
successful reset in relations should be built upon during the
coming years," the White House statement said.
While listing Iran and Russia's invitation to join the World
Trade Organization as areas of cooperation, the statement said
the two leaders agreed to continue discussions on areas where
their countries have differed, including Syria and missile
defense.
Putin served as president for eight years until 2008 and has
been prime minister during Medvedev's four-year presidential
tenure.
Official results showed Putin won more than 63 percent of
the votes in the weekend election, but independent international
monitors said the poll was skewed to favor him.
On Monday, Michael McFaul, the new U.S. ambassador to Russia
and a former White House aide, wrote on Twitter that he was
concerned about the detention of protesters in Russia who
challenged Putin's election victory.
His comments prompted Russian officials to push back by
suggesting the United States used tougher methods to disperse
anti-Wall Street protests.
Obama and Putin are to meet in May at the Group of Eight
summit at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.
