WASHINGTON Aug 27 U.S. lawmakers should work
with the Department of Energy to restructure a project to
convert excess U.S. weapons-grade plutonium into fuel for
commercial nuclear reactors instead of abandoning it, former New
Mexico Governor Bill Richardson said.
Richardson told Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid in an Aug.
21 letter that switching to a different solution would be
"reckless" since it would violate a 2000 nonprofileration treaty
with Russia signed while he was energy secretary in the Clinton
administration. A copy of the letter was seen by Reuters on
Thursday.
"Abandoning our non-proliferation commitments is a very bad
idea," Richardson told Reid. "The (treaty) is working, despite
all the tensions in U.S.-Russian relations. Any non-MOX
'alternative' violates our landmark agreement."
He said the program needed a new cost baseline to account
for expected increases, but halting it made no sense given the
dearth of viable alternatives and the fact that a key facility
being built in South Carolina was two-thirds complete.
He said the unfinished plant also employed nearly 2,000
highly paid and unionized workers trained especially for nuclear
construction.
The battle over the project has heated up amid concerns the
program's multibillion-dollar costs could balloon beyond current
cost estimates.
Critics want to end the project after years of delays and
cost increases, while proponents say the program is now back on
track.
A recent report completed for DOE said the project could
cost $30 billion to complete, but the prime contractor, a joint
venture of U.S.-based Chicago Bridge & Iron NV and Areva
SA, a French state-owned nuclear group, estimates it
would cost $3.3 billion, on top of $4.5 billion already spent.
CBI-Areva is building the plant that would take 34 metric
tons of U.S. plutonium - enough to power 17,0000 nuclear
warheads - and mix it with uranium to form safer mix-oxide (MOX)
fuel pellets for use in commercial nuclear reactors. Russia has
its own program to eliminate 34 metric tons of surplus plutonium
under the Plutonium Management and Disposition Act of 2000, or
PMDA.
Both sides have commissioned independent studies about the
program. The government recently completed its
own review, which said an alternate approach, which involves
diluting plutonium and then storing it, would be half as
expensive as the approach now under way.
Richardson said it was highly unlikely that a waste disposal
facility in New Mexico would accept weapons-grade plutonium, as
required for the alternate "dilute and dispose" approach.
