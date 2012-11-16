MOSCOW Nov 16 Russia condemned the passage by
the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday of a bill designed
to punish Russians who violate human rights, and promised to
retaliate.
The Russian Foreign Ministry called House approval of the
so-called Magnitsky legislation "an unfriendly, provocative
insult" and said "measures in response will certainly follow".
The legislation would require the United States to deny
visas and freeze the assets of any individual considered to have
been involved in the 2009 death in a Moscow jail of lawyer
Sergei Magnitsky, and other human rights violators.