* Vote will now take place June 26
* Senate version allows some names on list to be secret
By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, June 19 A Senate panel on Tuesday
postponed by one week a vote on a measure to penalize Russian
officials for human rights abuses, a bipartisan bill opposed by
Russia and facing resistance from the Obama administration.
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee had been scheduled to
vote on the "Sergei Magnitsky Rule of Law Accountability Act"
at a meeting on Tuesday afternoon. But the bill was taken off
the agenda after Democratic Senator Jim Webb requested a delay.
"Senator Webb supports the premise of the Magnitsky Act, but
has concerns about some of the language in the current draft and
has asked that the bill be held over so that he can more closely
examine it," Webb's spokesman, Will Jenkins, said. He gave no
details.
Democratic Senator John Kerry, the committee chairman, said
the bill would be taken up at the panel's next business meeting
on June 26.
The legislation is named for a 37-year-old anti-corruption
lawyer who worked for the equity fund Hermitage Capital in
Moscow. His 2009 death after a year in Russian jails spooked
investors and blackened Russia's image abroad.
The measure would require the United States to deny visas
and freeze the assets of Russians linked to Magnitsky's death,
as well as those of other human rights abusers in Russia. It
passed a House of Representatives committee this month, but no
action has been taken in the Senate.
Russia has warned it will retaliate against the United
States if the bill goes through. Changes have been made in the
Senate version that would water down the bill at the request of
President Barack Obama's administration, Senate aides told
Reuters. The changes included letting the U.S. government keep
secret some names on the list of abusers.
The Senate version would also broaden the list to include
abusers of human rights "anywhere in the world," a provision
some say could keep Russia from feeling singled out, but would
also be difficult to implement.
The Obama administration says it understands the concerns of
the bill's sponsors about rights abuses. But it says the bill is
unnecessary as the administration has already imposed visa
restrictions on some Russians thought to have been involved in
Magnitsky's death - but it has kept their names quiet.
The White House is anxious to keep the push for sanctions
on rights abusers in Russia from slowing down efforts to get
congressional approval of "permanent normal trade relations"
with Russia this year. Those efforts are also under threat by
lawmakers unhappy about Russia's support for the Syrian
government in its bloody crackdown on a revolt against Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad.
The Magnitsky bill was discussed on Monday between Obama and
Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting at a G20 summit in
Mexico, U.S. envoy to Russia Michael McFaul told reporters
there.
"The actual facts of the case in the wrongful death were
discussed, as well as the legislation," McFaul said.
Magnitsky was jailed in Russia in 2008 on charges of tax
evasion and fraud. His colleagues say those were fabricated by
police investigators whom he had accused of stealing $230
million from the state through fraudulent tax returns. The
Kremlin's own human rights council said in 2011 he was probably
beaten to death.
CARDIN SAYS HE'S NOT WORRIED
Democratic Senator Ben Cardin, sponsor of the Senate version
of the bill, said he was not concerned by the delay in the
committee's vote, because the bill had strong bipartisan
support. He brushed aside a reporter's query about whether the
delay was engineered to please the Obama administration.
"We've been working very closely with the Obama
administration," Cardin said. "I am very confident that they are
not delaying our action. Doesn't mean they're supporting our
action."
Cardin defended the inclusion of a "classified annex"
provision that would allow the administration to keep some names
secret. The bill would still require a public list of rights
abusers, and "if there is a national security interest that
requires a classified annex, the administration has to justify
that" to lawmakers, he said.
Republican Representative Kevin Brady, chairman of a key
trade committee in the House, said on Tuesday that passing the
Magnitsky bill may be necessary to win approval of permanent
normal trade relations with Russia, because of lawmakers'
concerns about human rights there.
Brady said passage of the trade bill would be a "hard lift,"
but was doable this summer if the Obama administration pushed
hard enough.
The House Ways and Means Committee is holding a hearing on
Wednesday to hear from administration and industry witnesses
that favor PNTR for Russia.