WASHINGTON, March 27 A group of U.S. senators
called on President Barack Obama on Thursday to impose sanctions
on Russia's defense sector following its forcible annexation of
Crimea, urging him to cut U.S ties with Moscow's state arms
exporter.
"We call on you to cancel all existing (Pentagon) contracts
with Rosoboronexport, as well as any plans for future deals, and
impose sanctions to ban contracts with any company that
cooperates with Rosoboronexport on military programs," Sen. John
Cornyn of Texas and Sen. Dan Coats of Indiana wrote Obama.
Both lawmakers are Republican. At least seven other senators
were expected to sign the letter, a congressional aide said.
The Pentagon has paid Rosoboronexport over $1 billion for
Russian-made Mi-17 helicopters, which the United States is
providing to Afghan security forces.
Obama has imposed financial sanctions on members of Russian
President Vladimir Putin's inner circle, and held out the
prospect of sectoral sanctions - including in the defense sector
- if Russia makes further military moves against Ukraine.
"Rosoboronexport is an arm of the Russian government and a
powerful instrument of Vladimir Putin's increasingly belligerent
foreign policy, and it handles more than 80% of Russia's weapons
exports," the senators wrote.
Coats had previously offered an amendment to a Ukraine aid
bill that would have cut off all U.S. business with
Rosoboronexport; the amendment has not been acted upon.
The White House had no immediate comment.
In response to sustained criticism in Washington of the
helicopter deals, Rosoboronexport's general director, Anatoly
Isaykin, told Reuters in November that the contracts are
"completely transparent" and "most acceptable from the
perspective of price-to-value for the Defense Department."
(Reporting by Warren Strobel. Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)