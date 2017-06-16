BRUSSELS, June 16 The European Union on Friday
stressed the need to coordinate with Washington after the U.S.
Senate proposed new sanctions against Russia that have provoked
a sharp response from Germany.
"It is important for possible new measures to be coordinated
between international partners to ensure their impact
internationally and to maintain unity among partners on the
sanctions," a spokeswoman for the European Commission told
Reuters.
U.S. senators on Wednesday approved sanctions against Russia
over its alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, including
some on certain Russian energy projects, prompting German
concerns that some European companies could be fined. The U.S.
move was not coordinated with European Union allies.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel)