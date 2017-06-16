BERLIN, June 16 German Economy Minister Brigitte
Zypries accused the United States on Friday of giving up a joint
approach with Europe on sanctions against Russia, warning of
possible counter measures if Washington ends up fining German
companies.
U.S. senators on Wednesday approved sanctions against Russia
over its meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, including some on
certain Russian energy projects. The U.S. move was not
coordinated with European Union allies.
"I regret that the joint approach of Europe and the United
States on Russia and sanctions has been undermined and abandoned
in this way," Zypries told Reuters in an interview.
Zypries, a senior member of the centre-left Social
Democrats, said it remains to be seen if U.S. President Donald
Trump would approve the senators' proposal to sanction European
firms that take part in or finance energy projects like the Nord
Stream 2 gas pipeline.
"If he does, we'll have to consider what we are going to do
against it," Zypries added.
Among the firms that are involved in the Nord Stream 2
project are subsidiaries of Germany's chemicals maker BASF Group
and power and gas distributor E.ON.
