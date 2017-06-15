BERLIN, June 15 Germany and Austria on Thursday
censured the U.S. Senate for approving new sanctions on Russia,
saying the new punitive measures expose European companies
involved in energy projects there to fines for breaching U.S.
law.
U.S. senators on Wednesday approved sanctions against Russia
over its meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, including some on
certain Russian energy projects. Their vote put into law
sanctions previously imposed by presidential executive order.
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and Austrian
Chancellor Christian Kern said in a joint statement the
sanctions would help secure U.S. energy jobs and threaten
Russian gas deliveries to Europe.
"Political sanctions should not linked up to economic
interest," Gabriel and Kern said.
"To threaten companies in Germany, Austria and other
European firms with fines in the U.S. if they take part in or
finance energy projects like Nord Stream 2 represents a new and
negative dimension to U.S.-European relations," they added.
They said they support efforts by the U.S. State Department
to amend the sanctions.
Western partners of Russian gas giant Gazprom agreed in
April on financing the 9.5-billion euro ($10.59 billion) Nord
Stream 2 pipeline, removing a key hurdle for the Russian plan to
pump more gas to Europe.
($1 = 0.8969 euros)
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michael Nienaber; Writing by
Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)