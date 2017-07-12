FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House speaker says wants to pass Russia sanctions bill soon
July 12, 2017 / 3:11 PM / 2 days ago

U.S. House speaker says wants to pass Russia sanctions bill soon

1 Min Read

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks about immigration reform during his weekly press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 29, 2017.Joshua Roberts/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday said he wants to move a strong bill regarding sanctions on Russia as quickly as possible bill but that the legislation still faces procedural and policy hurdles.

"Right now, we have a procedural issue," and Republicans are working with Democrats regarding sending the bill back to the Senate, Ryan told reporters at a news conference. "There are some policy issues with respect to making sure that we don't actually inadvertently help Russian oligarchs and oil firms."

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Susan Heavey

