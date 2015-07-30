WASHINGTON, July 30 The United States imposed further Russia and Ukraine-related sanctions on Thursday, including on associates of a billionaire Russian gas trader, Crimean port operators, and former Ukrainian officials.

The Treasury Department imposed measures against eight entities and individuals it said were providing support to Gennady Timchenko, a prominent gas trader previously sanctioned over his alleged ties with the Kremlin. It also targeted two entities it said were providing support to Boris Rotenberg, a Russian businessman and ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The sanctions were imposed in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine.

