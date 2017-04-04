WASHINGTON, April 4 David O'Sullivan, the head of the European Union delegation to the United States, said on Tuesday he had had no indication from President Donald Trump's administration that it planned to lift sanctions imposed on Russia over its activities in Ukraine.

"We have had no such indication," O'Sullivan told a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing looking at the EU as a "partner against Russian aggression." (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)