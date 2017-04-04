UPDATE 9-Oil rebounds but ends week lower as OPEC cuts disappoint
* Trade thin ahead of the long weekend break in U.S. and Britain
WASHINGTON, April 4 David O'Sullivan, the head of the European Union delegation to the United States, said on Tuesday he had had no indication from President Donald Trump's administration that it planned to lift sanctions imposed on Russia over its activities in Ukraine.
"We have had no such indication," O'Sullivan told a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing looking at the EU as a "partner against Russian aggression." (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* G7 leaders hold two days of talks in Sicily (Adds Wall Street close; updates throughout)