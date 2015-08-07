MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's DSI slumps on more write-offs, oil below $50 sours sentiment
* Arabtec at 14-mnth on potential 722 mn dirhams further write-off
MOSCOW Aug 7 A U.S. decision to add Russia's Yuzhno-Kirinskoye oil and gas field to its sanctions list has furthered damaged relations between Washington and Moscow, a Kremlin spokesman said on Friday.
"Unfortunately, (this decision) further damages our bilateral relations," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
The U.S. federal government earlier on Friday added the field, located in the Sea of Okhotsk of the Siberian coast and owned by Russia's leading gas producer Gazprom, to its list of energy industry sector sanctions prompted by Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing Jack Stubbs; Editing by David Evans)
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.