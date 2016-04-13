WASHINGTON, April 13 The U.S. military on Wednesday released photos and video of Russian Sukhoi SU-24 attack aircraft making what it called very low, "aggressive" passes close to a U.S. guided missile destroyer operating in the Baltic Sea this week.

"We have deep concerns about the unsafe and unprofessional Russian flight maneuvers," the U.S. military's European Command said in a statement.

"These actions have the potential to unnecessarily escalate tensions between countries, and could result in a miscalculation or accident that could cause serious injury or death."

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Toni Reinhold)