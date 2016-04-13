A Russian Helix KA-27 helicopter flies near the guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf while conducting operations in the Gulf of Aden, in this U.S. Navy picture taken February 9, 2009. REUTERS/US Navy/MC2 Jason R. Zalasky/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON The White House is aware of Russian planes flying dangerously close to a U.S. guided missile destroyer in the Baltic Sea on Tuesday and continues to be concerned about such behavior, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

"The White House is aware of the incident," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing. "This incident ... is entirely inconsistent with the professional norms of militaries operating in proximity to each other in international water and international airspace."

Two Russian warplanes with no visible weaponry flew near the destroyer in what one U.S. official described as one of the most aggressive interactions in recent memory.

