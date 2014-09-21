By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 The U.S. drive to end its
reliance on Russian rocket motors got a boost this week when
Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos unveiled a new engine
project, but officials and industry insiders say it will take
years and hundreds of millions of dollars to develop a locally
built alternative.
Other companies, including privately held Space Exploration
Technologies, led by another technology billionaire, Elon Musk,
and Aerojet Rocketdyne, a unit of GenCorp Inc, have been
energized by the Pentagon's growing determination to find
alternatives to the Russian-built RD-180 engine now used to
launch some of the biggest U.S. military and spy satellites.
Companies were due to submit by Friday formal requests for
information (RFI) from the U.S. Air Force. The Air Force is also
hosting meetings on the issue with the industry at Los Angeles
Air Force Base next week.
Until now, U.S. production of the RD-180 or development of a
separate engine were seen as too costly, and a possible irritant
to relations with Moscow at a time when Washington depended on
Russia to ferry U.S. astronauts to the International Space
Station.
Those views changed after Russia annexed Crimea. U.S.
officials are now more concerned that rising tensions could
prompt Moscow to halt deliveries of the engines needed to launch
the most sensitive U.S. spy satellites.
Lawmakers wrote to President Barack Obama this week, citing
widespread support for efforts to develop a U.S. engine, and to
ensure it would be available to multiple launch companies.
Air Force Secretary Deborah James told reporters the U.S.
government was determined to end its reliance on the Russian
engines "as soon as practicable."
Air Force officials would review industry responses to the
RFI before deciding on the next steps, she added, but initial
funding was likely to be included in the fiscal 2016 budget
request submitted to Congress next February.
One former senior U.S. official cautioned the engine
developed by Bezos' Blue Origin in conjunction with the United
Launch Alliance - a joint venture of Boeing Co and
Lockheed Martin - faced "a large number of technical
challenges." The design calls for unconventional propellants
such as liquid oxygen and liquefied natural gas.
Tory Bruno, chief executive of ULA, told reporters this week
it would take about four more years before the Blue Origin
engine was ready. He acknowledged the current Atlas 5 booster
would need modification given the different fuel used by the
BE-4 engine. He said ULA was confident about the project, but
had "contingency plans" to fall back on.
Russia's Energomash was also continuing to deliver RD-180
engines, with no threat to that supply for now, Bruno added.
Bezos underscored the complexity of developing a new rocket
engine, telling reporters: "There is no way to rush the rocket
development process. You can't cut corners. It needs to be
methodical and deliberate."
Aerojet Rocketdyne has been doing preliminary research with
Dynetics Inc, a private research group, on a new engine.
Steve Cook, Dynetics' director of corporate development,
said he was confident a prototype could be developed in 2-1/2
years, and a new engine could be ready by 2019.
SpaceX plans to unveil its own heavy-lift rocket next year,
which could replace or augment ULA's Atlas 5 rocket.
