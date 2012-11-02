By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON Nov 2 The United States is poised to
slap steep anti-dumping duties on Russian hot-rolled steel in
early December if the two sides cannot work out a new agreement
in the coming weeks, U.S. industry and government sources said
on Friday.
At issue is a 1999 pact that established a minimum price for
Russian hot-rolled steel sold in the United States. The case
pits Nucor Corp and other U.S. producers against
Russian steel companies including JSC Severstal, Magnitogorsk
Iron and Steel and Novolipetsk Steel.
The U.S. Commerce Department earlier this year made a
preliminary determination that the reference price set in the
1999 deal was too low based on current market conditions to
protect U.S. producers from harmful imports.
The deadline for a final decision in that review is Friday,
Nov. 30, although the department is expected to make its
announcement on Monday, Dec. 3.
In the meantime, department official have also been in talks
with the Russia goverment on a new agreement that would raise
the minimum price for Russian hot-rolled steel.
"Commerce would prefer to reach a consensus with the Russian
government on a revision to the agreement, but it must do so by
the same Nov. 30 deadline," a Commerce Department official said,
speaking on condition he not be identified.
"Moreover, due to certain regulatory requirements, the two
sides would need to agree in principle on a revision to the
agreement within the next week," the official said.
Roger Schagrin, a trade attorney who filed the original
anti-dumping case against Russia back in 1998, said U.S.
producers won duties ranging from about 60 percent to 165
percent at the time. However, those duties were "suspended" by
the agreement between the two countries.
If the two sides cannot reach a new deal, then the
suspension agreement "would be revoked and the dumping order
would be instituted," said Schagrin, whose clients include
California Steel Industries, Gallatin Steel Company,
Geneva Steel, IPSCO Steel and Weirton Steel Corp.
U.S. law requires affected parties have an opportunity to
comment on changes to a suspension agreement, which is why a
draft agreement is needed soon, Schagrin said.